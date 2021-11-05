Mary Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Thomas E. Songer; mother of Thomas (Nancy), Patrick (Gail), and Michael (Bernadette) Songer; grandmother of Stephen, Nicholas, Mary Grace, and Patricia; and sister of the late William P. Garvey.

Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Oil City and a 1959 graduate of Mercyhurst College.

She used her studies to instruct primary school children in New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

She was an avid reader, passing along her love of books to all around her, and enjoyed her piano and active discussion with family and friends.

Most conversations told tales of Irish heritage, family lore, and her many residences. All conversations contained a nuance of humor.

The family would like to thank Kathi Sutton and her family for the loving companionship and support that they provided to Mary Kay throughout the last two years.

Friends will be received at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie on Saturday, November 6 from noon until time of service at 1:45 P.M. officiated by Father Jason Feigh. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to the Jefferson Education Society, 3207 State Street, Erie PA 16508.

Send condolences to www.BurtonQuinnScott.com.

