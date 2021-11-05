 

Mechanical Malfunction Leads to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322; Area Man Injured

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured when a mechanical malfunction led to a two-vehicle crash on US 322 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27.

Police say 39-year-old Kristofer L. Bloom, of Seneca, was operating a 2005 Ford F-250 traveling west on US 322 when his vehicle’s steering locked up, causing the vehicle to leave the travel lane and strike an embankment on the north side of the roadway.

Following the initial impact, Bloom’s vehicle spun counterclockwise while rolling onto its driver’s side, then onto its roof and back onto its wheels, striking a 2015 Subaru Forester, operated by 69-year-old Douglas J. Neely, of Emlenton, that was traveling eastbound.

Bloom’s vehicle then came to a final rest facing south across both lanes of US 322, while Neely’s vehicle came to rest facing east in the eastbound lane.

Bloom suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

He was not using a seat belt.

Neely was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and clean-up.

Bloom’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Minich’s Towing.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, November 4, 2021.


PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

