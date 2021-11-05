Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Gingerbread Tour 2021

Shopping for the holidays is a lot more fun when you can mix the shopping with snack samples, wine tastings, great deals, and more.

If this sounds like your idea of a fun holiday shopping adventure, make your plans now to be part of Gingerbread Tour 2021 from November 5-7. This popular annual event started in 1971 and has grown to include lots of interesting stops for holiday shopping and dining. Visitors will find 20 miles of stores and restaurants between Brookville and Leeper all decked out for Christmas and offering specials, door prizes, product samples, refreshments, a variety of interesting treasures by local artists and crafters, and all the joy of the season.

Gingerbread Tour Shopping

1. Briar Hill Rustic Furniture has been manufacturing custom cedar log furniture for over 60 years.



Gingerbread Tour Restaurants

1. The Forest Nook offers an extensive menu consists of appetizers, hand-tossed pizza, soups and salads, burgers, sandwiches, various dinners, and incredible homemade desserts.

2. Trails End offers everything from sandwiches, wings, and salads to prime rib and crab legs. They will be offering a soup, salad, and pretzel breadstick special during the Gingerbread Tour.

3. Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church will have soup, salad, and a sweet. You may also purchase homemade soup by the quart.

4. Tommy’s Italian Pizzeria & Pub invites you enjoy their delicious Italian cuisine in a quaint charming atmosphere.

5. A & M Family Dining / Plyler’s Buffet & Family Restaurant is a family style restaurant under new ownership offering homestyle meals.

6. Barrel 55 BBR offers great food, bakery items, and a wide selection of spirits, craft beers and wines.

If you like one-of-a-kind items and things you can’t find in “big box stores,” we have just what you’re looking for. Visitors will find local merchants offering beautiful handmade items, jewelry, pottery, clothing, antiques, country crafts, artwork, souvenirs, and so much more.

Find more information on shopping in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com/things-to-do/shopping.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.