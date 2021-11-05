Robert C. “Bob” Best, age 83 of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born July 14, 1938, in Knox, he was the son of the late Robert O. and Pollyanna Black Best.

Bob was a United States Army veteran.

He married the former S. Darlene Thomas on October 25, 1969, and she preceded him in death on February 15, 2002.

In earlier years, Bob owned and operated a body shop.

He retired as the body shop manager for the Ford garage in Clarion.

He was the founder of R.C. Best Traps, LLC.

Bob was a member of the Edenberg Presbyterian Church in Knox where he previously served as an Elder.

He was an avid trapper, hunter and metal fabricator.

Bob enjoyed camping and canoeing with his family and friends.

Survivors include three sons: John R. “Jack” Best and his wife, Stephanie and Timothy W. Best and his wife, Joyce, all of Knox, and Patrick L. Best of Emlenton, and five grandchildren: Cody Best, Allen Best, Cassidy Best, Nathan (Danni) Best and Lainie Best.

Bob is also survived by three great granddaughters, Lennix Best, Eliana Kramer and Sophia Chapman.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnne Sulkowski and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Best.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Stanley Bhasker officiating.

Livestreaming of the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Robert C. Best to the Edenberg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232 or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

