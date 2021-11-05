Ruth E. Sobrowski, 81, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 19, 1940, in Oil City, she was one of twelve children to the late Clifford L. and Dorothy J. Hines Deeter.

Ruth was married to Stanley Sobrowski who preceded her in death in 1996.

Mrs. Sobrowski loved to play BINGO and watch WWE wrestling events.

Surviving are eight siblings, Clifford L. Deeter, Jr., Gerald Deeter, Dennis Deeter, Dave Deeter, Ted Deeter, Gertrude Snyder, Donna Kiefer, and Pamela S. Deeter.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert V. Deeter, John J. Deeter, and Henry L. Deeter.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.