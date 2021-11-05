 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ruth E. Sobrowski

Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZAzG5EheUaRuth E. Sobrowski, 81, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 19, 1940, in Oil City, she was one of twelve children to the late Clifford L. and Dorothy J. Hines Deeter.

Ruth was married to Stanley Sobrowski who preceded her in death in 1996.

Mrs. Sobrowski loved to play BINGO and watch WWE wrestling events.

Surviving are eight siblings, Clifford L. Deeter, Jr., Gerald Deeter, Dennis Deeter, Dave Deeter, Ted Deeter, Gertrude Snyder, Donna Kiefer, and Pamela S. Deeter.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert V. Deeter, John J. Deeter, and Henry L. Deeter.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.