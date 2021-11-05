SCI Inmate, Convicted Murderer Faces New Charges for Assault of Corrections Officer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A convicted murderer who is currently an inmate at SCI Forest is facing new charges after he reportedly assaulted and repeatedly struck a corrections officer at the facility earlier this year.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Carnell Scott, an SCI Forest inmate.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police initiated an investigation on July 17 into a report of an assault by a prisoner against a correctional officer at SCI Forest.

The complaint indicates the incident occurred around 5:52 p.m. on July 16, when inmate Carnell Scott reportedly struck the victim in the face, causing minor bodily injury.

According to the complaint, the victim reported he noticed several inmates around a table, not wearing their masks, with Scott talking. The victim went to the table and told the inmates to put their masks on, but Scott did not comply. The victim then went over to Scott and told him two more times to put his mask on, and Scott reportedly responded that he was not going to put it on.

Under the facility’s policies, an inmate who disobeys a direct order from a correctional officer will be returned to his cell. However, Scott reportedly refused to return to his cell, then stood up on his chair, pushed the victim to the ground, and struck the victim in the face several times with closed fists, the complaint notes.

Scott was then restrained by other staff, handcuffed, and transported to medical, while the victim was taken to Clarion Hospital. The victim was subsequently checked and released with only minor injuries, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates police then received and reviewed video evidence from the incident on October 14 and found that it showed Scott striking the correctional officer in the face several times while he was on his back.

The following charges were filed against Scott through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on November 3:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Scott is currently serving a sentence of 23.5 to 47 years confinement on third degree murder and firearms charges related to a shooting death in Philadelphia in August 2012.

