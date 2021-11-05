Shelter Task Force to Host Soup Sale Fundraiser on November 15

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Shelter Task Force is hosting a Soup Sale Fundraiser on Monday, November 15, for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Main Street Center, located at 516 Main Street in Clarion.

Soup, salads, bread, desserts, and drinks will be available for dine-in or take-out by donation.

All proceeds will benefit the Shelter Task Force’s work to end homelessness in Clarion County.

For more information, contact Jennifer at 814-226-9280.

