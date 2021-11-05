SPONSORED: Have You Made Your Dinner Reservations for This Weekend?
Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The dining room at Wanango Country Club is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy their dinner features or order off the new dining menu.
Friday Night – Beer Battered Fish Fry
Saturday Night – Slow Roasted Prime Rib
Let them know you’re coming by calling 814-676-8133 and using option #2
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.