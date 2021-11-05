SPONSORED: Narcan Drive-Thru to be Held in Clarion by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission
Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be distributing Narcan during a drive-thru event on Wednesday, November 10.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, November 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of Eagle Commons on the Clarion University Campus.
For more information, please visit www.AICDAC.org or call 814-226-6350.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.