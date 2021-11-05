SUV Crashes into CVS in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the CVS store in downtown Clarion Borough on Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a vehicle had struck the CVS building at 700 Main Street around 9:35 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

Doug Preston, Chief of Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, told exploreClarion.com the crash occurred as the driver of the involved vehicle was backing out of a parking space and the vehicle’s gas pedal “got stuck.”

The vehicle then scraped against a pole and struck the building, causing some minor cosmetic damage to the outside of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

The scene was cleared around 10:16 a.m.

