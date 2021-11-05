Trinidad Cricketer to Represent Clarion County at U.S. Open Cricket Tournament

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Team Manager Umer Shafique has confirmed that Sunil Narine has formally committed to representing the Clarion County Eagles at the U.S. Open Cricket Tournament.

(Pictured: Sunil Narine of Trinidad)

Narine, of Trinidad, is the latest international cricketer representing Clarion County in the U.S. Open 2021, according to team owner Yasir Bhatti.

Narine will join the professional Clarion County Eagles Cricket Team for December 13-19. The December tournament will be held at the ICC-approved Central Broward Regional Park, located at 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. The biggest and most competitive cricket tournament in the USA. The games will be streamed on MAQ TV.

Bhatti, also the owner of UK gas stations in Clarion County, including Clarion, Knox, Rimersburg, and Sligo, owns the new team and hopes to continue promoting Clarion County. Bhatti has played Cricket all his life, loves the sport, and wants to represent Clarion County at the international level. He will also play on the team.

Narine, according to Expedia, is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut in December 2011 and test match debut in June 2012. Primarily an off-spin bowler, he is also a left-handed batsman.

He has played in Twenty20 (T20) franchise leagues around the world and played in over 300 T20 matches. As of 2019, he currently plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

A Clarion resident for 12 years, Bhatti was formerly a senior marketing analyst for FS-Elliot and an application engineer for Ingersoll Rand from 2005 to October 2008. He has a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Purdue University.

“I’m trying to get a minor league team here in Clarion County. It’s a big task, but we’ll see when we get there, how far we get there,” Bhatti said. “I am planning on a couple of fields in Knox. We are working toward a deal where I might be able to get two grounds and a practicing facility. You need to have players practicing 12 months a year. If you’re going to have a minor league team, then it’s a requirement. You can’t run a team without it.”

Similar to baseball’s major and minor teams, USA Cricket is also building for the future.

“Minor league status allows you to bring in players from outside the country as professional athletes and visas are available. You can have official contracts, so they can’t play with anybody else, and you can pay them. It makes a lot of things in running a team very easy.”

