Clarion Borough & Clarion Township Questioning Lower Census Population Counts

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Both Clarion Borough and Clarion Township are considering challenging 2020 U.S. Census figures that show dramatic decreases in population.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion Borough showed a 25.5 percent decrease from 5,276 to 3,931, and Clarion Township went from 4,116 to 3,645 for a decrease of 471 or 11.4 percent.

If the numbers are not reviewed and updated, it also means that neither municipality will be an entitlement community and will not be eligible for Community Development Block Grants for entitled communities.

Census population counts are in force for 10 years and could mean a loss of over $2 million.

The problem with undercounts stretches across the country, particularly in college towns. Clarion Township is home to Reinhard Villages, and Clarion Borough includes all campus residence halls and private student housing throughout the town.

“Counting university students has always been a difficult task, even before the pandemic,” the Associated Press reported on October 19. “The Census Bureau’s rule of thumb was that students should be counted at their college addresses, even if the coronavirus temporarily sent them elsewhere on the April 1 date that provides a benchmark for the census.”

Like other universities, Clarion University sent students home and switched to online classes. While the students were requested to file their census online and use their university address, some people feel this was not done, causing the undercount.

Clarion County Commissioners said they were looking at the rules and the best way to help.

“Did they count everybody? I don’t know,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “Cuts like that will ultimately affect Clarion County and throw everything off for 10 years.”

Clarion Township

“It’s on the agenda for the next meeting, but it’s not going to be anything lengthy,” said secretary-treasurer Karen Lue Wilson. “We’re just going to present it to them and ask them if they are interested in formally disputing this if given the opportunity. I think we’re going to be given that opportunity.

“There are over 500 residents in Reinhard, and with us being down 471, it stands to reason, and I don’t think that that’s a coincidence now. We always have some new developments in the township, like people putting in new homes and things.”

Wilson said she asked residents to file the census.

“It’s really important for residents to complete the census because we have a lot of funding, whether it’s CDBG or it’s part of the formula for the liquid fuels allocation, and our school districts rely on it.”

Clarion Borough

“We’re working through the census, but you cannot go through DCED and pursue it that way,” said Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto.

“DCED just looks at the census numbers. They sent the students home in March, and the census was in April. It has been very confusing for everyone.”

Lapinto said she was visiting York, and there was a lot of news coming out of Penn State about undercounts in State College.

“They said on the news they lost between 5,000 and 6,000 in the population at Penn State/State College. Evidently, a lot of the college host communities lost because of when they did it the students were not here.”

According to higherddive.com, “State College Borough is also asking for help from federal officials to see if they can get more information about how the Census Bureau handled the different challenges that affected college towns.”

Clarion County Planning

Kristi Amato, Clarion County planning director, said the new census figures, if not corrected, will be enforced for grants in 2022. That would mean Clarion Borough and Clarion Township would have to compete with all municipalities for the county CDBG grant.

“October 28 is when we just submitted our 2021 CDBG application to the state.

Consequences

There are likely other consequences of the new population counts, but one of the most surprising results is that Clarion Borough would no longer be mandated to offer curbside recycling because its population dropped below 4,000.

If the census count remains, Clarion Borough could decide to no longer offer the service or change in some ways.

“We have a recycling contract that costs between $40,000.00 and $50,000.00 a year, and we would have to look into that,” added Lapinto.

