Clarion Wins Fourth Consecutive District Volleyball Championship, Sweeps Oswayo Valley

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Make it a four-peat.

The seniors on the Clarion volleyball team completed a grand slam of sorts with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 sweep of Oswayo Valley to win the District 9 Class A title.

Again.

Four years. Four crowns.

“This is pretty neat,” said Clarion coach Shari Campbell. “The seniors have been around to win four in a row. That’s pretty unheard of.”

One of those seniors, Korrin Burns, made sure it was a special night.

Burns was nearly flawless at the net with 23 kills and just two errors. Burns, who will be heading to Division I Saint Francis University, saved one of her best matches for the biggest moments of the season.

“It was very exciting,” Burns said. “I was extremely confident. My team has so many strengths and depth.”

This title meant a little more to Burns as well.

“I got to do it with my three best friends, my three seniors (Noel Anthony, Payton Simko and Jordan Best) that I’ve gone through high school with. I love it. It’s so special to me because this is our year.”

It was the Bobcats’ match from the start.

Clarion jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and rolled. The second set was much tighter, but the third set again was a lopsided victory for the Bobcats, the defending PIAA Class A champs who haven’t lost a match since Nov. 11, 2019.

“It was pretty awesome,” Burns said. “We kind of just established who was the top dog in the situation early on.”

Clarion will host a first-round state playoff game Tuesday against California.

“It feels great because that will most likely be my last game ever at Clarion High School,” Burns said. “I’m proud to be a part of this 2021 team.”

