A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

