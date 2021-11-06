 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Traffic Accident: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Fifth Avenue

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 01:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

F28746C4-8E96-47EC-9BF5-2EF50B90532CCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue near Grant Street late Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 5:28 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

The incident happened near Grant Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, Clarion Fire and Hose #1, and Clarion Borough Police Department were called to the scene.

BFC80661-371A-471A-8221-7CDA7A16E9D8

The scene was cleared at 6:05 p.m.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was injured or transported by Clarion Ambulance.

No additional information was provided.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.