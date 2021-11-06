Traffic Accident: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on Fifth Avenue

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue near Grant Street late Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was called in at 5:28 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

The incident happened near Grant Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service, Clarion Fire and Hose #1, and Clarion Borough Police Department were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:05 p.m.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was injured or transported by Clarion Ambulance.

No additional information was provided.

