Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sesame Chicken Slaw Salad

Here’s a gingery-sweet recipe using wonton strips!

Ingredients

4 cups torn romaine

1 package (14 ounces) coleslaw mix



1 large sweet red pepper, julienned1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced3 clementines, peeled and segmented, or 1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained3/4 cup crunchy garlic ginger or plain wonton strips3/4 cup reduced-fat Asian toasted sesame salad dressing

Directions

-Divide all ingredients except salad dressing among six bowls. Serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.