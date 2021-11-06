Donald L. Wilson, 80, of Cooperstown, passed away in the late evening hours of Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born January 18, 1941 in Franklin, he was the son of the late R. Earl and Corabel (Shorts) Wilson.

He graduated in the top 10% from the 1958 Oil City High School class and was in the National Honor Society.

After high school, Donald proudly served and was Honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves

On February 16, 1963, he was married to the love of his life, the former Linda L. Young; she preceded him in death on June 5, 2017.

Throughout his professional life, Donald worked for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT), Franklin Steel, and retired as a Machinist for General Electric in Grove City, but his true life’s passions were in the hobbies he kept outside of work.

A true man of the outdoors, Donald lived his life hunting, fishing, and attending dirt track racing.

He kept himself busy as a volunteer and Board member for the OC & T Railroad, a Board member and an ex-officer of the Oil Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a member of the Rainbow Bowman for archery, and a member of the Allegheny Jeepers (where he raced Jeeps). When he was forced inside, Donald enjoyed his quiet hobbies, like word search puzzles and watching “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal”.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Stephen “Scott” Wilson and his wife, Kim, of Oil City; his sister-in-law, Janet King of Tucson, AZ; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne H. Wilson.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Donald will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 11 am, with Reverend David Eames officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

He will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donald’s honor to the OC & T Railroad, 117 N Franklin Street, Titusville, PA 16354; and/or to the Oil Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 366, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.