Eugene W. DeWitte, 75, of Meadville died Friday, November 5, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

He was born April 20, 1946 at Adrian Hospital in Punxsutawney a son of Eugene and Betty Heitzenrater DeWitte.

He married Deborah J. McLeod December 10, 1966 and she preceded him in death September 18, 2020.

He was a 1964 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War enlisting in the US Navy in 1964.

He served aboard the USS Lexington (CVS-16) from 1967-1968 as Legal Office Yeoman.

He was honorably discharged in 1968.

Following his military service he graduated from Indiana University of PA in 1972 with a B.S. in Business Administration.

He then passed the CPA exam in 1974.

He worked for several CPA firms when he lived in Dalton, GA, the Meadville-Saegertown area, Fayetteville, NC and Punxsutawney.

He then returned to the area and opened his own business in Cambridge Springs in 1991.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Lori J. Nageotte (Brian) of Meadville and Jessica Foster (Michael) of Denver, PA; four grandchildren, Sarah Nageotte, Jonathan Nageotte, Rebekah Foster and William Foster; a brother, Thomas A. DeWitte (Linda) of Ligonier, PA and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Calling hours will be Monday, November 8, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Foster, Son-in-Law, officiating.

Interment with military honors provided by Huidekoper VFW Post #2006 will be in Greendale Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 353 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

