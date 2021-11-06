Jean Bickel, 87, of Van, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born November 6, 1933 in Shippenville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Donna Bean Knight.

Jean graduated from the Shippenville High School in 1951 and during her time there, she was known as the “Songbird of Shippenville” for her love of music and singing.

After high school, she went on to work as a cook for the Parker and Innis families in Oil City. It was during this time that she met her future husband who also worked for the Parker family as a gardener.

On August 20, 1953, she was married to Zerl Bickel in the Shippenville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Thomas Dusch. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this year.

She was a devout member of the Van United Methodist Church from 1953 until it recently closed.

Mrs. Bickel was well known for her wedding services, operating Jeanne’s Bridal Shoppe in Van for 25 years and baking wedding cakes for 35 years.

She lived a joyful life after retirement, travelling all around the world with Zerl.

Surviving is her husband Zerl Bickel of Van; three children, Deborah Parsons and her husband Jay of Oil City, Victoria Sharrar of Erwin, NC, and Timothy Bickel of Tionesta; four grandchildren, Samantha Haniwalt, Mackenzie O’Dell and her husband Ed, Amanda Chang and her husband Hector, and Joshua Bickel; and 10 great grandchildren, Nathaniel Roess, Jayla and Carson Haniwalt, Christopher, Preston, and Isabella Chang, McKenna and Brayden Bickel, and Madison and Coleman O’Dell.

Also surviving is a brother, Dwight Knight and his wife Janet of Shippenville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a baby sister, June Knight, and three other siblings and their spouses, Evelyn and Leland Wood, Eleanor and Don Hartman, and Dean and Fran Knight.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday from 11 am to 1 pm where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 pm with Pastor Chris Lewis officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorials in Jean’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

