Jefferson County Man Declared Sexually Violent Predator; Sentenced Up to 80 Years in Prison on Child Sex Crimes

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man – who has been declared a sexually violent predator – has been sentenced to up to 80 years in state prison after he was found guilty of multiple child sex crimes.

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced that 54-year-old Michael Scott Zernell, of Reynoldsville, has now been declared a Sexually Violent Predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.

In June of this year, after a jury trial, Zernell was found guilty of the following crimes:

– Criminal Attempt to Commit Statutory Sexual Assault



– Two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child Under 13– Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Under 13– Three counts of Indecent Assault– Six Child Pornography offenses– Three counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and– three counts of Invasion of Privacy.

He was also convicted of six counts of Aggravated Assault and Fleeing and Eluding related to him fleeing from Pennsylvania State Troopers who were pursuing him. The charges were filed by former Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell (Bell is now the Chief of the Brockway Police Department).

On Thursday, November 4, Zernell appeared for sentencing in front of Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora and received an aggregate sentence of 37½ years to eighty years.

Burkett stated: “We are very pleased with this sentence. Judge Foradora holds criminals accountable, especially ones who prey on children. Zernell will not be eligible for parole until he is in his 90’s. He will never again victimize a vulnerable young girl.

“Once again, I thank Chief Bell and the fine team of professionals in my office that worked so hard with me to bring this man to justice.”

RELATED:



Reynoldsville Man Found Guilty of Multiple Child Sex Crimes

Reynoldsville Man Accused of Rape Taken into Custody Following Police Pursuit

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.