Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: On the Road With Jack
Each day during October, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors featured a photo of Jack the skeleton – on the road, traveling to different locations throughout the region – on their Facebook page.
The response to Jack’s travels has been amazing. Many people have asked for a list of places that Jack visited because they wanted to experience them, as well.
Here is a list of Jack’s 31 stops with links for more information:
1. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau
2. Battle at the Bird at Hummingbird Speedway
3. Kyle Lake
4. Elk Country Visitor Center
5. Dent’s Run Elk Viewing Area
6. Triple Nickel Distillery
7. Sherman Memorial Lighthouse
8. Tionesta Market Village
9. Timberline ATV Trail
10. Hunter’s Station Bridge Overlook
11. Lewis Painter Memorial Trout Nursey
12. Tubing on the Clarion River
13. North Country and Baker Trails in Cook Forest
14. Henry’s Run Sawmill Dam
15. Beartown Rocks
16. Clear Creek State Park
17. Fire Tower in Cook Forest
18. Helen Furnace
19. Bendigo State Park
20. East Branch Lake
21. Upstream Art Projects
22. Swinging Bridge on Clarion-Little Toby Trail
23. Redbank Valley Trail
24. Lost in Wilds Brewing
25. Deer Creek Winery
26. Arch Tree at Sinnemahoning State Park
27. George B. Stevenson Reservoir
28. Bucktail Monument
29. Driftwood Saloon & Grill
30. Waterfall on Wykoff Run
31. Top of the World
Find more great places to explore online at VisitPAGO.com
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.