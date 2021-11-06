Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: On the Road With Jack

Each day during October, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors featured a photo of Jack the skeleton – on the road, traveling to different locations throughout the region – on their Facebook page.

The response to Jack’s travels has been amazing. Many people have asked for a list of places that Jack visited because they wanted to experience them, as well.

Here is a list of Jack’s 31 stops with links for more information:

1. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau

2. Battle at the Bird at Hummingbird Speedway

3. Kyle Lake

4. Elk Country Visitor Center

5. Dent’s Run Elk Viewing Area

6. Triple Nickel Distillery

7. Sherman Memorial Lighthouse

8. Tionesta Market Village

9. Timberline ATV Trail

10. Hunter’s Station Bridge Overlook

11. Lewis Painter Memorial Trout Nursey

12. Tubing on the Clarion River

13. North Country and Baker Trails in Cook Forest

14. Henry’s Run Sawmill Dam

15. Beartown Rocks

16. Clear Creek State Park

17. Fire Tower in Cook Forest

18. Helen Furnace

19. Bendigo State Park

20. East Branch Lake

21. Upstream Art Projects

22. Swinging Bridge on Clarion-Little Toby Trail

23. Redbank Valley Trail

24. Lost in Wilds Brewing

25. Deer Creek Winery

26. Arch Tree at Sinnemahoning State Park

27. George B. Stevenson Reservoir

28. Bucktail Monument

29. Driftwood Saloon & Grill

30. Waterfall on Wykoff Run

31. Top of the World

