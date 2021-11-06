The Wellness Report: Navigating Your Health & Wellness Success

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Wellness Report: A guide to help navigate health and wellness success:

GOAL: Helping individuals navigate their health and wellness success, by addressing the most common excuses and learning how to overcome them.

Week 1

Time Management

There’s no doubt that the overwhelming hustle and bustle of today’s busy lifestyles provides a huge obstacle for maintaining or progressing in your health and wellness goals.

Time Management is a tricky one, and sometimes takes a substantial amount of motivation and/or creativity to make it work. But, the catch is, it CAN work.

We all have 24 hours each day and seven days each week.

Although that doesn’t always feel like enough, it is a never-changing consistency to build from.

Time Management is the key, figuring out how to make it all fit. Go to work, run kids around, do homework, clean, do laundry, shop for groceries, and prepare meals…It doesn’t seem to leave much time for self-care.

In order to focus on improving your time management, you have to find your internal and external motivators to be a driving force.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup” is an important external motivator.

Do you find when your caught up in the chaos, you end up so exhausted and grumpy that you get snippy, or maybe don’t complete all your tasks as well as you’d like?

Making the time to keep your body and mind well, pays off in the long run, and allows you to be more efficient overall. So, instead of feeling overwhelmed and frustrated, you feel accomplished and satisfied. Self-care is the deal-breaker between the two.

Internal motivators – may be – that you want to feel more at peace with your daily life, or that you want to wake up each morning with gratitude rather than anxiety.

Planning Ahead

The first step of time management is putting on the breaks at the beginning of each week.

Sounds a little oxy, but in the end, it creates a structure for a solid plan.

Are you not a color-coded calendar kind of person? It’s okay. Everyone’s plan doesn’t have to look like a perfect Pinterest board. Keep it simple, short, and sweet.

One of the most effective ways to do this is traditional pen to paper. Sit down for 10 minutes and layout your week. When you do this, it allows you to visually see where your gaps may be and allows you to prioritize.

If you schedule your health and wellness, you are more likely to stick to the game plan, versus trying to fit it in if time comes up.

Look For The Gaps

This is going to look a little different for everyone. Work shifts and kid obligations play a big role in when and where we can find or create gaps in our schedules for health and wellness. But, they are there. Dropping your kids off at soccer/dance/etc two to four nights a week? What are you doing while you’re waiting? Watching? Aimlessly browsing Facebook? If you’re obligated to stay, this is a great opportunity to fit in some planning/prepping. Look up new recipes, lay out a meal plan, find food prep ideas, etc. If you are not obligated to stay, this is an opportunity to balance running errands, and fitting in some self-care!

Even if you can’t get to a gym in that window, you can go for a walk, find a quiet space to meditate/reflect/journal, or even make time for a chat with a good friend (social health is self-care too!).

No kids – but feel like your schedule is complete chaos too? Could getting up 30 minutes earlier or going to bed 30 minutes later shift your day enough to fit in some self-care?

Something is Better than Nothing

A 20-minute workout is better than no workout. Taking 10 minutes actually consume food is better than skipping. Scheduling one fun night out a month is better than none.

Catch the drift?

Just because something can’t be as much or as often as you’d like is not a justification to dismiss it completely. Remember, taking care of your health and wellness allows you to become more efficient, inside and out.

Blend It

Another great trick to time management is blending your priorities. Kill two birds with one stone.

Finding it hard to fit in social time and workout outs?

That’s an easy one!

– Grab that buddy and hit the gym, go for a walk, or entertain each other with less-than-professional home yoga sessions.

– Need to read or watch something for work or homework? Hop on the treadmill/bike while you read/watch.

– Need to spend time with the kids? Practicing any type of wellness activity with them is not only teaching them its value, but it’s setting a good example for them that you are willing to do it as well.

– Have a family/couples wellness night. Maybe it’s cooking a healthy meal together, maybe a family/couples workout, maybe it’s doing a positivity project, such as journaling, gratitude board, etc.

Ask For Help

Sometimes we are so stuck in our own chaos that we can’t see clearly enough to organize ourselves, and an outside source could lend a helping hand. Don’t be afraid to seek assistance if you want to manage your time better and are feeling overwhelmed. A little guidance could go a long way and provide a fresh and positive perspective. This could be a friend that you have with great time management skills that would be willing to share ideas, a health and wellness coach that could help provide some guidance and strategy, or if you are feeling extreme anxiety and stress over it, it may be helpful to reach out to a therapist or counselor.

Here’s what it boils down to:

It’s not that you “don’t have time,” it’s that you’re not optimizing the time you do have. Your health and wellness should be an equal priority to work, school, and family. Sadly, we often look at it as a luxury, like if we make time for it we had to earn it or we deserve it for something we did. However, in reality, it is a necessity, not an opportunity or option.

To those of you that need to hear this: MAKING TIME FOR YOUR HEALTH AND WELLNESS IS NOT SELFISH!

Take a deep breath. Focus, picture it, plan it, execute it. No Excuses!

Submitted by: Kristy Droske MS, CHWC, CPT, CES, CSS, Owner/Operator of No Excuses Training & Coaching, [email protected], 814-541-0129

