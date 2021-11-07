A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

