 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Willy Brown

Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

New Flag EC & EV 10-31-2021 (2)Willy Brown served our country in the United States Marine Corps.

Name: William “Willy” Herbert Brown

Born: May 6, 1961

Died: September 9, 2020

Hometown: Shippenville, Pa. and Seneca, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps

While Willy was still in high school, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

While serving in the Marines, he was a repelling instructor in Guam.

Commended for outstanding service, he was presented with the award for Meritorious Mast for service beyond the call of duty, for carrying a fellow Marine over two miles through the jungle to a medical evacuation helicopter.

Full military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard following his funeral service.

He was laid to rest in the Heckathorn family plot in Brandon Cemetery, Cranberry, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.