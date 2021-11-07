All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Willy Brown
Willy Brown served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
Name: William “Willy” Herbert Brown
Born: May 6, 1961
Died: September 9, 2020
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa. and Seneca, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marine Corps
While Willy was still in high school, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
While serving in the Marines, he was a repelling instructor in Guam.
Commended for outstanding service, he was presented with the award for Meritorious Mast for service beyond the call of duty, for carrying a fellow Marine over two miles through the jungle to a medical evacuation helicopter.
Full military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard following his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Heckathorn family plot in Brandon Cemetery, Cranberry, Pa.
