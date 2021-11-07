Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Feta Shrimp Skillet

Surprise your family with this appetizing entrée!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped



3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained1/4 cup white wine, optional1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

-In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir 4-6 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and seasonings; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes and, if desired, wine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 5-7 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened.

-Add shrimp and parsley; cook 5-6 minutes or until shrimp turn pink, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until cheese is softened.

