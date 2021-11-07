Clarion University Cross Country: Haley Schaller Earns All-Region Honors as Golden Eagles Place 11th at Regionals

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team capped off a strong season with a memorable performance at the NCAA Atlantic Regionals on Saturday, placing 11th in the loaded field at Lock Haven.

Clarion finished ninth among PSAC teams at the event.

Haley Schaller finished off her cross country career with her best-ever finish at the regional race, earning All-Region honors with a 22nd-place finish. The senior had never previously finished higher than 65th at the regional championship, but today she ran one of the best 6K races of her career in breaking into the region’s top finishers.

Just behind Schaller was freshman Gabby Kutchma, who finished just one spot off earning the first All-Region honors of her own career. Kutchma completed the course with a 6K PR of 22:39, just eight seconds behind 25th place. As it is, her finish was 20th among PSAC competition at the race.

Placing third for the Golden Eagles was Abigail Sullivan, who placed 59th overall with a time of 23:26.7. Mackenzie Carver was fourth on the team, placing 79th with a time of 23:48.7, and Bailey Royhab rounded out the top-five for the Golden Eagles with a 24:33.1. Autumn Pettinato and Allison Farson finished off the scoring for Clarion.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.