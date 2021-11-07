Clarion University Soccer Falls in Season Finale to IUP

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team wrapped their 2021 season on Saturday evening, falling by a 2-0 score to IUP at Memorial Stadium.

Clarion (4-12-1, 4-11-1 PSAC West) played tight with the high-scoring Crimson Hawks in the first half, holding them to a scoreless draw after 45 minutes, but IUP tallied two goals in the second half for the win.

Shots were even in the first half of play, with the teams each putting five total shots on their opposing goalkeepers. The Golden Eagles kept Samantha Gildner busy on the back end, while IUP’s offense enjoyed a number of solid scoring opportunities on Alexandra Velez. Clarion controlled the possession in the first 30 or so minutes of action but were unable to sneak one past the keeper.

The best scoring opportunities in the first half came in the final two minutes of action, starting with a high hard shot by Alayna Wicker that Gildner was able to punch away. Kylee Cross had an opportunity of her own in the final 20 seconds, but Gildner again came away with the save.

Savannah Houk stopped a beauty of an IUP chance early in the second half, with the Crimson Hawks nearly scoring on a corner kick. The pass lobbed in perfectly to Samantha Nemeth, who headed it toward the open net before Houk blocked the shot. Mahogany Willis finally helped the Crimson Hawks break through in the 57th minute, scoring off the right foot to make it 1-0.

Willis tallied an insurance goal in the 66th minute, picking a corner on Velez to make it a 2-0 lead with less than 25 minutes to play. Wicker nearly put Clarion on the board with her sixth goal of the season in the 74th minute, firing a shot pass Gildner but clanging it off the cross bar. Macy McCarthy added another long shot late that just missed the cage.

