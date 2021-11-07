SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Management Spotlight – Part 2
You’ve been there. Pretty much all of us have.
An estimated 57 percent of employees have quit their job due to poor management. When people are job hunting, money and benefits are usually at the top of the list. However, a sometimes-overlooked benefit is a strong, supportive management team.
UFP Parker, LLC has taken the time to cultivate one of the strongest management teams in the area. Many members of our management team started working in general labor or assembly positions on the plant floor. UFP believes in promoting from within, if possible, providing employees with several career paths to choose from. Options available can be either moving up into supervisory roles in their departments, or administrative positions.
Given most of our supervisor’s humble beginnings, they have the ability to relate to the needs of not only the company but the employees as well. Our supervisors are guiding, approachable, and truly care about each member of their team.
UFP Parker, LLC has satellite facilities in both Emlenton and Shippenville. The Emlenton facility assembles framed walls and stairs, while the Shippenville builds pallets and modular home trusses. Today’s spotlight highlights the supervisors of these two facilities.
Erik Dehner – Production Manager
Knox native and Keystone High School graduate, Clarion University and Butler County Community College alumni, Erik Dehner started his career at UFP in 2017 as a Production Supervisor for the Factory Built (modular home truss) department. Erik supervised the Factory Built department for two years before taking on the additional role of Industrial Supervisor.
After a long year of supervising both departments, a new supervisor was put in place in Factory Built, and Erik dived into making the Industrial department a success. Upon purchase and completion of the Shippenville facility, Erik returned full circle to his Factory Built roots as Production Manager overseeing Factory Built and the Pallet Line in the new Shippenville location.
Erik takes pride in leading a great crew that works well together.
“My proudest moment is leading our region multiple times with trusses per man hour after I stated at the beginning of the year it was our goal. It makes me proud that my crew has jumped on board with this 100% and are always striving to be the best,” Erik states.
In his spare time, Erik has many hobbies involving hunting and sports. Erik runs the Sligo Sportsman’s and Archery Club and is president of the Clarion County Softball League. He is also active in the Masons and Clarion County Shriners.
Scott Wolbert – Production Supervisor
When Scott Wolbert started at UFP in 1997 as a Wall Panel Assembler, he found his niche. His years of experience and dedication lead him into the Production Supervisor role at our Emlenton facility he carries out today.
Scott is a man of few words but when asked about what has kept him at UFP for 24 years, he responded, “I like the people I’ve worked with over the years. They are a great group of guys that are hardworking, and all get along well.”
Scott is also a Keystone High School graduate who enjoys spending time with his family and fishing.
Scott is currently looking for three people to join his team at our Emlenton facility. This is a small facility with a small crew. Day Shift Wall Panel Assembler positions start at $11.00 an hour PLUS a generous production bonus. Raise review and comprehensive benefit package starts at 60 days.
Apply online and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
