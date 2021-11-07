 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Strattanville Teen Sentenced to Six Days in Jail for Disorderly Conduct

Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavel-new-aCLARION CO., PA (EYT) – A Strattanville teen busted for selling alcohol to minors was sentenced to six days in Clarion County Jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Nineteen-year-old Gabriel James Coull pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, a summary offense, and was sentenced to six days of incarceration in the Clarion County Jail by Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Coull’s incarceration began on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a $300.00 fine plus the cost of prosecution.

The charges stem from an April 4 incident in Monroe Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a call on April 4 for a suspicious person at a hotel establishment in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police arrived at the scene and made contact with three underage males who were subsequently determined to be intoxicated.

The complaint states it was related that the three males had been drinking “Four Loko” malt beverages.

Further investigation determined the beverages were brought to the establishment by Gabriel Coull to be sold to the three underage males, according to the complaint.

RELATED:

Strattanville Teen Busted Selling Alcohol to Minors


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.