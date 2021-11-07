Strattanville Teen Sentenced to Six Days in Jail for Disorderly Conduct

CLARION CO., PA (EYT) – A Strattanville teen busted for selling alcohol to minors was sentenced to six days in Clarion County Jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Nineteen-year-old Gabriel James Coull pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, a summary offense, and was sentenced to six days of incarceration in the Clarion County Jail by Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)



– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Coull’s incarceration began on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a $300.00 fine plus the cost of prosecution.

The charges stem from an April 4 incident in Monroe Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a call on April 4 for a suspicious person at a hotel establishment in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police arrived at the scene and made contact with three underage males who were subsequently determined to be intoxicated.

The complaint states it was related that the three males had been drinking “Four Loko” malt beverages.

Further investigation determined the beverages were brought to the establishment by Gabriel Coull to be sold to the three underage males, according to the complaint.

