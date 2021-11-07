‘Boss’ Buck: Clarion County’s Most Infamous Outlaw – Part Three
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – “Boss” Buck’s career as an outlaw could not last forever.
(Pictured above: “Boss” Buck’s grave in the Franklin Cemetery.)
The longtime horse thief and counterfeiter was arrested four times before he was finally apprehended for good, as described in Part One of this series.
The arrest of October 15, 1885, brought about the end to his days living outside the law, and the subsequent trial and conviction would see Buck finally spend time in prison.
After being arrested, Buck and his gang were brought down to the City of Pittsburgh by way of a train from Franklin.
The trial against him and the other members of his gang in the United States Court in Pittsburgh began within two weeks of being arrested. It was described as short, and on October 29, 1885, Buck and his gang were convicted of counterfeiting.
Before his trial ended, however, Buck was interviewed by a reporter from The Pittsburgh Dispatch. a newspaper active from 1880 to 1923.
The reporter described Buck as a man that “made quite a picture” with a “bristling gray beard, white hair, piercing eyes, and a red, sunburned face that betoken rough exposure to the storms of many winters.”
“They say I am a mighty tough man,” said Buck, “that I’m a regular Jesse James. Why I have met people in my time that have told all sorts of stories of murder and horse-thieving and shoving queer (counterfeit money) about me but when I told them face to face and looked them square in the eye that I was Boston Buck, you ought to have seen ’em weaken.” (Note: Buck was more familiarly known as “Boss” Buck, rather than Boston Buck.)
Buck maintained his innocence during the interview and said the government’s case against him was weak.
“No sir, I never made or sold any counterfeit coin, and what’s more those detectives can’t prove it,” he said. “I want people to know that I am a game man and never did anything wrong. Why it is an outrage to have a kind old man like me in here who hasn’t done nothing.”
It would be for naught. After being found guilty on October 29, Buck was sentenced to seven years in the Western State Penitentiary on November 5, 1885.
Though he would only serve six of those years, they took a toll on Buck. A vigorous man when he went into prison, he came out broken and in ill health in 1891.
After leaving, he returned to his farm in Wolf’s Corners, in Washington Township, Clarion County, and began work on an autobiography of his life. However, this book was never published, and the manuscript remains lost to this day.
As time went on, Buck’s health deteriorated, and he was diagnosed with erysipelas, a bacterial infection of the upper skin layers.
He began to liquidate his property, selling half the Wolf’s Corners farm, 52 acres, to his daughter Phoebe L. Fowler, and 56 acres of farmland in Beaver Township, Clarion County, to his daughter-in-law, Emma Buck.
In May of 1896, Buck was nearing death. He was taken by one of his daughters, Molly Nash, to Phoebe’s house in Franklin, and on May 28, 1896, Buck died from erysipelas.
Leaving a wife and six children, he was buried in the Franklin Cemetery. Lying next to him is daughter Phoebe and her husband, Charles Fowler.
Here ends the story of “Boss” Buck – horse thief, counterfeiter, and Clarion County’s most infamous outlaw.
This article is the third and final part of a series into one of Clarion County’s most infamous outlaw, “Boss” Buck. Part One can be found here. Part Two can be found here.
