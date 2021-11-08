A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Veterans Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

