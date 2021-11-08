Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Apple Dabble Cake

Serve a piece of this moist cake with a cup of freshly brewed coffee!

Ingredients

2 c. sugar

3 c. flour



1 c. veg. oil1 tsp. salt3 eggs1 tsp. baking soda2 tsp. vanilla2 tsp. cinnamon4 c. chopped apples

Directions

-Mix by hand in the order given above. Pour into 9X13 pan. Bake 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

-Enjoy!

