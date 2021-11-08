Clarion University Volleyball Falls in Five Setter at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team fell in a back-and-forth contest on the road on Saturday night, dropping a 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 17-19) decision to Seton Hill in a PSAC West clash.

Clarion (18-8, 10-4 PSAC West) and the Griffins exchanged numerous chances to wrap things up in the fifth set, but Seton Hill ultimately topped them for the win.

The fifth set was a wild seesaw battle, as neither team led by more than two points after Clarion took an 8-6 lead early in the set. The Golden Eagles had the first opportunity to take the lead with two consecutive points in the late moments, starting with a kill by Julia Piccolino and a setting error by Seton Hill’s Paige Cole. Cole tied the match at 14 with a kill, and from there the teams essentially went back and forth the rest of the way. The Griffins held a 17-16 lead that was erased by a Cassidy Snider kill, but an error by the Golden Eagles and a kill by Cole on the last two points delivered the win to Seton Hill.

Snider finished with a match-high 23 kills on 55 attempts with just three errors for a .364 attack percentage. The freshman also added seven digs and two blocks. London Fuller also posted a double-double, recording 44 assists and 16 digs. Julia Piccolino added 19 kills, five digs and two blocks.

Clarion took a tight first set, made all the more impressive in that they trailed 10-5 early on. A 5-0 run at one point took them from a 14-10 deficit to a 15-14 lead, and the teams were knotted up at 23 after a kill by Riley Rock. Piccolino smashed a kill to make it 24-23, and an error by Cole gave Clarion a win in the first set. Seton Hill responded with a win in the second set, breaking a 21-all tie with a kill by Skylar Burkett. Kierstin Schade and Elizabeth Ward posted a block to make it a 23-21 lead, and two straight errors by the Golden Eagles made it a 25-21 win for the Griffins.

Clarion regained their footing in the third set, rebounding from a slow start to pull ahead late. Snider broke an 18-18 tie with a kill, and then added another kill to make it 21-19. Piccolino and Lauren Aichinger topped off the set with kills on back-to-back points, making it 25-21. The Golden Eagles led 20-19 at one point in the fourth set before four straight points by the Griffins made it 23-20, though Aubrey Wrona cut the lead to 23-22 with a kill. Seton Hill pulled away with two points at the end to force the fifth set.

