Destination Clarion Downtown Brings Holiday Cheer With Wreath Display

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Coming this holiday season, downtown Clarion will have a new look with festive wreaths placed on lamp posts alongside the street.

(Pictured above, from left: Sabrina Vinson, Jennifer Vinson, and Nancy Hanna.)

Jim Crooks, owner of F. L. Crooks & Co., told exploreClarion.com the wreaths are part of an effort by Destination Clarion Downtown to beautify downtown.

“People were so incredibly generous last year,” he said, referencing the local support he received for his snowflake initiative.

(Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing)

He stated Destination Clarion Downtown is looking for sponsors for 30 wreaths, which will be placed on the light poles on the intersections of Main Street and Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Avenues.

The cost to sponsor a wreath is $100.00. Checks can be made payable to Destination Clarion Downtown and delivered to F. L. Crooks.

(Pictured above, from left: Ruthie Alden and Brian Smith.)

Nancy Hanna, from The LOCAL Clarion County, said there will be four wreaths per intersection and will be decorated with festive bows and bulbs.

“There’s people from different businesses and community members helping us with the wreaths, taking out the old stuff that is looking a little too worn,” said Jennifer Vinson, owner of the Fulmer House.

In addition to the wreaths, Destination Clarion Downtown will hold an ugly sweater parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Earlier that same day, downtown Clarion will play host to pop-up shops all over Main Street.

“We’re gonna have Santa come,” said Hanna. “This lighting is really going to be fun.”

Hanna stressed the fact that it is important for community members to help the local businesses display the wreaths, as the costs for the wreaths come directly from the pockets of business owners.

“Last year, they were so kind to sponsor snowflakes, and we’re asking again for help because these guys don’t really have any budget. They’re merchants in downtown,” she said. “We’re just hoping to make it a really fun Christmas.”

The wreaths play off of Destination Clarion Downtown’s motto – “Clarion: Everyone’s Hometown.”

“We’re all in this together. Santa is going to come, and it will be fun for the kids.”

