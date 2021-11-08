Featured Local Job: Full-Time Production Workers

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers.

Work Schedule:

7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; ½ hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.

Essential Functions/Job Tasks:



Capable of performing multiple production line positions, such as: installing furnaces and exterior doors, building walls, carrying items throughout the building, installing hot water tanks, etc.

Secondary job functions include: sweeping dust and debris to maintain clean, clear, and unobstructed walkways.

Probationary period of 45 worked days; following probation period, benefits include health, 401k, optional eye and dental coverage, etc.

Must be 18+ years of age.

Job Type: Full-time

Apply in person or online: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=production%20worker&l=Shippenville%2C%20PA&vjk=cd8efdeb36d49aee

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.