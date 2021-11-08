Fundraiser Organized for Family Who Lost Home to Fire in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local family of five whose home was destroyed by a fire on Halloween.

(Photos submitted by Terri Scott)

The fire occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 31, at the Factory Street home of the Joshua Barger family in Cooperstown.

According to a relative of the family, Terri Scott, the family lost everything they owned, plus their two dogs, in the fire.

Scott also noted the Barger family had no insurance, and the home was a total loss.

“We are trying to get donations to help them reestablish,” Scott told exploreVenango.com.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help raise money for the family.

