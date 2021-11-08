 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Charged After Dog Left Out in Cold With No Water or Sanitary Shelter

Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Beaver Township.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, it was discovered that a dog belonging to 19-year-old Andrew Miller, of Knox, reportedly had no access to clean and sanitary shelter and had a frozen water bowl, leaving the animal with no access to drinking water.

According to police, related charges are pending through District Court 18-3-03.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.