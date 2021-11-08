Knox Man Charged After Dog Left Out in Cold With No Water or Sanitary Shelter

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Beaver Township.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, it was discovered that a dog belonging to 19-year-old Andrew Miller, of Knox, reportedly had no access to clean and sanitary shelter and had a frozen water bowl, leaving the animal with no access to drinking water.

According to police, related charges are pending through District Court 18-3-03.

