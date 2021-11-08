Patricia Ann Miller, 80 of Utica, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at UPMC Seneca following an extended illness.

Born, November 3, 1941 in Sugar Creek, she was the daughter of Frank and Alice White Patterson.

She married Paul Miller on July 16, 1966 and he survives.

She was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and worked at Joy Manufacturing for 9 years.

Cooking, baking, (especially her pies), and being a homemaker, was what she enjoyed doing. But, most important, was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Pat was a member of the Deckard’s United Methodist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her children, Leslie Guthrie of Reno, Scott Miller (Jodi) of Connelly Springs, NC, and David (Kris) Miller of Utica. 4 grandchildren, Madison Trinch, Adrianna Miller, Keirstynn and Peyton Miller. A brother, Larry (Barb) Patterson of Florida, a brother in law, Jack Shea (Nancy), two sisters in laws, Patti Patterson and Gerry Patterson, and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death and two brothers, Lee and Dave Patterson and a sister, Karen Shea.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm.

The Funeral Service will be 11:00am on Wednesday, at the funeral home with the Rev. Frank Weingard, officiating. Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Patricia’s name in the donor’s charity of choice.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

