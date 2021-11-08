 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patricia Ann Miller

Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Patricia Ann Miller, 80 of Utica, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at UPMC Seneca following an extended illness.

Born, November 3, 1941 in Sugar Creek, she was the daughter of Frank and Alice White Patterson.

She married Paul Miller on July 16, 1966 and he survives.

She was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and worked at Joy Manufacturing for 9 years.

Cooking, baking, (especially her pies), and being a homemaker, was what she enjoyed doing. But, most important, was spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Pat was a member of the Deckard’s United Methodist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her children, Leslie Guthrie of Reno, Scott Miller (Jodi) of Connelly Springs, NC, and David (Kris) Miller of Utica. 4 grandchildren, Madison Trinch, Adrianna Miller, Keirstynn and Peyton Miller. A brother, Larry (Barb) Patterson of Florida, a brother in law, Jack Shea (Nancy), two sisters in laws, Patti Patterson and Gerry Patterson, and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death and two brothers, Lee and Dave Patterson and a sister, Karen Shea.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm.

The Funeral Service will be 11:00am on Wednesday, at the funeral home with the Rev. Frank Weingard, officiating. Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Patricia’s name in the donor’s charity of choice.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.