Police: Mother, Daughter Charged With Stealing Donated Clothing from Goodwill Store in Clarion

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Theft charges have been filed against two Shippenville women who are accused of stealing multiple bags of clothing from the donation bin at the Goodwill store in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Mendenhall and 29-year-old Kyrsten Michelle Keener, both of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Goodwill store in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Thursday, October 21, for a report of a theft.

Police then spoke to a manager who reported that a woman was observed between Monday, October 18, and Thursday, October 21, climbing into the donation bins and taking several bags of unprocessed, donated clothing. The manager noted that bagged clothing is valued at an estimated $200.00 per bag. The manager also told police that the woman seen in video surveillance was Kimberly Mendenhall, who she knew from prior incidents at the store.

Police then proceeded to Mendenhall’s residence.

When Mendenhall answered the door, she indicated she knew police were there about bags of clothing she had taken from the donation bin at Goodwill. She then returned three of the bags of clothing, the complaint indicates.

During a later interview, Mendenhall reportedly told police she had taken approximately ten bags of clothing from Goodwill. She indicated that she then kept clothing that fit her and returned all the other clothing. When asked about who the second female in the video surveillance footage with her was, Mendenhall said it was her daughter, Kyrsten Keener, according to the complaint.

Keener was also interviewed and reportedly admitted to helping Mendenhall take approximately ten to 12 bags of donated clothing from Goodwill.

The three returned bags of clothing were taken back to Goodwill, where the manager did an itemized count of the clothing in the bags, finding a value of $113.79 for the first bag, $75.86 for the second bag, and $115.80 for the third bag, the complaint notes.

The following charge against Mendenhall and Keener was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 27 and November 3 respectively:

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor, Misdemeanor 1

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

