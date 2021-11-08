 

Drivers Escape Injuries in Two-Vehicle Crash on Rockland Nickleville Road

Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rockland Nickleville Road on Friday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:14 p.m. on Friday, November 5, on Rockland Nickleville Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 73-year-old Russell A. Reynolds, of Shippenville, was operating a 2010 Dodge Caravan traveling west on Rockland Nickleville Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Dodge Dakota, operated by 43-year-old Joseph P. Brisley, of Kennerdell.

Following the initial impact, Brisley’s vehicle skidded counterclockwise and came to a final rest facing northeast on the south side of the roadway, while Reynolds’s vehicle came to rest facing west in the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Reynolds’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Venango Towing, and Brisley’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Minich’s Towing.

Reynolds was cited for a traffic violation.


