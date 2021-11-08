 

Robert E. George

Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Robert E. George, 68, of Sigel, formerly of Leechburg Pa, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home following a sudden illness.

Born on February 9, 1953, he was the son of the late Vincent George and Ida Mae (Lamison) George.

Bob was a graduate of Kiski Area High School. He was a member of the NRA, Marienville Vets and Sportsman’s Club and a lifetime member of the ABATE of PA.

He is survived by his wife Debra A. (Dailey) George of 19 years.

Prior to his retirement he was employed for over 30 years at Allegheny Technologies Industry and over 30 years as a custom cabinet maker for JustMark Construction.

His pastimes included hunting, riding motorcycles and spending time with his dog, “Zeus”.

Those surviving in addition to his mother and wife are his brothers, Charles (Brooke) George and Kenneth George; his 3 nephews, Charles J, “CJ” George (Angie), Rudy George (Chrissy) and Michael George; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

His father preceded him in death.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. was entrusted with final arrangements for Mr. George.

A “Celebration of Life” will be planned and announce in the Spring of 2022.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

