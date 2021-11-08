Six People Displaced by Structure Fire in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP. Pa. (EYT) – Officials say four adults and two children were displaced by a structure fire that occurred on Sunday morning in Clarion Township.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday reporting a structure fire at a mobile home on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Wes Lander, Chief of Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, told exploreClarion.com the fire was already fully involved when crews arrived at the scene.

He also noted the residents and another family that were staying with them at the time of the fire got out of the structure safely and were checked by EMS at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to Lander, once the fire was extinguished, crews at the scene found that it originated in the living room of the mobile home, where the residents said a wax warmer had been located.

The structure and all of the contents were a total loss, Lander said.

He noted that the residents did not have renters insurance and are currently staying with relatives. One of their vehicles was also destroyed, and a second vehicle was damaged.

Donations for the families were being collected at at the Presbyterian Church on Wood Street in Clarion on Sunday, and family members are also continuing to collect clothing an supplies.

Those interested in donating can contact Jamie Goodman via Facebook for more information.

(Photos below courtesy of Strattanville Vol. Fire Co.)

