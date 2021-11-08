SPONSORED: Plan Your Next Event at The Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House is now booking for the 2022 wedding season.

With a historical background, The Haskell House pulls at the heartstrings of Clarion County natives, young and old.

Located in downtown Clarion, PA, The Haskell House is a spacious historic venue that offers 5,000 square feet of restored elegance and modern beauty. Dating back to the early 1800’s, the newly renovated venue includes a beautiful bridal suite, groom’s lounge, custom bar, kitchenette, and a lot of charm. From the original brick exposed on the walls, to the original tin ceilings, to the original wooden staircases, there is a little bit of history throughout the entire building.

The Haskell House primarily focuses on weddings and receptions, but it is the perfect space for any event such as:

– Bridal Showers

– Baby Showers

– Birthday Parties

– Anniversary Parties

– Rehearsal Dinners

– Holiday Parties

– New Year’s Eve Parties

….AND Much More!

Stay up to date on the latest news at The Haskell House by liking their Facebook page.

Contact The Haskell House today by email at [email protected], by phone at 814-227-8054, or by text at 814-227-8054.

