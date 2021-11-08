Susan J. Morrison, 68, of 493 Pritchard Road, Oil City, died November 5, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications following a cardiac arrest.

Born August 12, 1953, she was a daughter of Charles A. and Alice E. Morrison, and grew up on Cherrytree Road north of Galloway in Sugarcreek Boro.

She attended Rocky Grove High School (Class of 1971) and Clarion State College, graduating in 1975.

Following graduation, she was employed at Pennzoil’s Rouseville refinery, where she met her partner of 31 years, Sue Smathers.

Following her employment at Pennzoil, she and Sue retired to a small farm in Oakland Township, where they lived together with a menagerie of animals and a thriving garden.

In addition to caring for her animals and garden, Susan enjoyed hiking in the nearby county park and observing the wildlife always present on the farm. She also enjoyed sports, especially softball and basketball, and was a frequent visitor at the Oil City YWCA to exercise and shoot hoops.

Susan is survived by her partner Sue Smathers; brothers Robert Morrison (Flora) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister Sara Starr (Peter) of Bayside, CA; niece Jennifer Chamberlin (Joseph) of Exmore, VA and her uncle, Robert Hollenbach of Royersford, PA.

She is also survived by an extended family, friends and her animal family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Susan’s request, there will be no public services. Interment in Lamey Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Franklin, PA.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.HuffChapel.com.

