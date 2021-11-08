Emergency Crews Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported early Monday morning on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the crash was reported around 6:44 a.m.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

