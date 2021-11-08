Woman Injured in I-80 Rollover Crash in Irwin Township

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say one woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the collision happened around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, on Interstate 80 westbound near the 34-mile marker, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say 33-year-old Lisa M. Walker, of Ridgway, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane when she abruptly turned into the left lane and struck the front of a 2019 Mack truck that was traveling westbound in the passing lane. Walker’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

Walker suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Medical Center by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

No information was released on the driver of the truck.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and Hovis Truck Service also assisted at the scene.

Walker was cited for careless driving.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.