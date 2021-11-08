Young Professionals: Jarred Heuer Strives to Help Clarion County Community and Economy
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For CCEDC Executive Director Jarred Heuer, helping people has always been second nature.
(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Photo submitted. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House. To nominate a young professional, email [email protected])
A native of West Nyack, New York, a town 18 miles north of New York City, Heuer took a unique path to become the Executive Director of Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC). He left the state of New York and headed south to the city of Philadelphia to Eastern University where he studied economic development. Originally a graduate degree at Eastern, Heuer was one of the first graduates from the institution to have an undergraduate degree in the subject.
“The program they had really enticed me to the school as did the opportunity to study at a school with a global view that had Christian values. The degree was a great marriage between business, economics, and making the world a better place.
“My education taught me how being a Christian leader could play into the world of economics.”
Out of college, Heuer remained in Philadelphia from 2012 until 2019. He worked in a variety of roles, including as a Manager for Chick-Fil-A, as a Community Development Coordinator for True Vine Church, and later as a Business Development Manager for Community Integrated Services.
“I considered Philadelphia proving grounds for me,” Heuer explained. “The city can test you and break you a bit, but in a constructive way. The city showed me that being authentic and genuine to those you serve is always the best way to serve.”
During his college days, he met his wife, Courtney, who is a native of the Knox area. The couple decided they eventually wanted to move to Western Pennsylvania and did so early in 2019.
“We agreed Philadelphia would only be home to us for a time,” he said. “But, we did not just want to get up and leave because we had built strong relationships and had done meaningful work. We wanted to leave with honor and at the right time. We ended up moving in March 2019, and we were new parents who were excited to get back closer to her (Courtney’s) parents. It was a big change in our lives.”
Heuer took a role with Clarion River Organics as a Sales and Procurement Manager when he arrived in the area in 2019. It was a role that allowed him to see all that Western Pennsylvania had for the first time and explore new areas both urban and rural. Not long after moving to the area, he also met a mentor in the business world that would become one of his mentors to this day.
Former Executive Director of the CCEDC, Shannon Barrios, scheduled a meeting with Heuer not long after he moved to the Clarion County area. Though there was not a role open, he would eventually become the first Economic Development Specialist for the CCEDC. Almost two years in this position helped to prepare him for taking over as the Executive Director back in August – a transition that he has been enjoying.
“I am really enjoying the position as there is a lot of momentum right now coming out of this season of COVID-19,” he said. “People are clamoring to get out and gather with one another because of what they missed over almost two years. I am now meeting many people in-person for the first time after only knowing them virtually for eighteen months.
“Now is a great opportunity for people in the area to move forward, and I aim for the CCEDC to help that propulsion.”
The CCEDC as Heuer best explained it serves as a “matchmaker” for community resources and businesses. It is an organization meant to match business owners with the right help or resources they may need. They are involved in business development and business attraction. The organization also has some influence in outdoor recreation and tourism to help people make the right connections in those areas.
“I have to thank Shannon (Barrios) because she was instrumental in helping me get started with this opportunity. Working remotely was a challenge, but she and I kept connected throughout to help our business community through that trying time.”
Before moving to Clarion County, a man who guided Heuer in Philadelphia was Pastor Jim Rudd. Rev. Rudd gave the 22-year-old Heuer an opportunity to work for True Vine Church as the man in charge of their food pantry and raising awareness of all the community work the church was doing.
“He gave me that opportunity to “work in the trenches” on the streets of Philadelphia in a pretty challenging role. He is someone that helped me hone my perspective on what it means to serve another person. Working with him and helping Philadelphians granted me an opportunity to see some of the broken systems and the toll it can take on a family or community. Having seen and worked in that economic reality, I think, helps me do my job better today.”
Now, a father of two, Heuer is focused on being a dad besides being the best business professional he can be.
“My kids really remind me to enjoy those little moments. They show me I have to appreciate those brief seasons they go through because they do not always last long. If I am not present, those micro seasons can be here and gone.
“A large part of why we moved to Northwestern Pa. is because my wife believes there is no better place to raise a family. She grew up here and cherishes her childhood. I want that for my kids, and I would love for more families around the region to make that decision, too.”
Some advice Heuer has for fellow young professionals in the Clarion County area is to seek out leadership roles throughout the community and to speak kindly on the area, as it truly has a lot to offer.
“There are plenty of opportunities here. I intend to keep lifting people up and lifting this area up. It truly is a beautiful place to live. I think we need to focus on retaining some bright, young, youth and continue to speak kindly on all the wonderful things that are going on around us.”
Though he was not born and raised in Western Pennsylvania, it has not taken Jarred Heuer long to embrace his new home. He has become an important part of the community in a short amount of time and will unquestionably continue to do his part to help the area thrive.
(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House.)
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.