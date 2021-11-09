 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of sprinkles before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 4am, then a chance of sprinkles after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light north wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Veterans Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


