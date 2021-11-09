Alletta R. Netzler, 100, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 8, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Born March 23, 1921 in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Oren and Mary (Vogan) Gilliland. She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

On May 14, 1948, Alletta married the love of her life, Robert Netzler, whom she was blessed to share over 73 years of memories together; he survives her.

A devout woman of great faith, Alletta was a dedicated member of the Reynolds United Methodist Church.

She held various leadership positions in the church and often graced others with her beautiful soprano voice, whether it be in the church, at a wedding, or for any special occasion.

Later in life, Alletta enjoyed the fellowship and companionship of her friends at Bible Study at the Atlantic Avenue Church.

With a kind and tender soul, Alletta was a supportive pillar in the community.

She was involved in Girl Scouts, school band functions, the PTA, the American Cancer Society, and spent numerous hours volunteering her time wherever she could.

She also had a humble side to her and found simple pleasure in sewing, baking bread and cinnamon rolls, and caring for her beloved family.

In addition to her husband, Alletta will be forever missed and held dear in the hearts of her two daughters, Soni Graff and her husband, Raymond, of Stoneboro, and Jeneen Gahr of Utica; her three grandchildren, Josh Gahr and his wife, Jessica, Jeremy Gahr and his wife, Kerrianne, and Jake Gahr and his wife, Heather; and by her five great-grandchildren, Alexa, Alayna, Jenna, Jaxon, and Harper Gahr.

Alletta was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Judd Gilliland; her granddaughter-in-law, Jami Gahr; and by her son-in-law, Fran Gahr.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Alletta’s life on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 3 pm.

A memorial service honoring Alletta will be held following visitation on Sunday, November 14, 2021 beginning at 3 pm with Pastor Brad Riddle, of the church, officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alletta’s memory to the Atlantic Avenue Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.