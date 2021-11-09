Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Alfredo by Natalia Mendez

This Chicken Alfredo is so creamy and tasty!

Ingredients

1 package of 6 chicken breast

1 box fettuccine noodles



1 cup heavy cream1 1/2 cups parmesan cheeseGarlic butter stickItalian seasoningSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

-Begin by cooking the pasta. While it comes to a boil, clean the chicken with vinegar or lime. Cube the chicken into small bite-sized pieces.

-Heat a separate pan on medium and put 1/4 of the garlic stick of butter in the pan. Once it melts, add the chicken and let cook until golden brown on the outside. Make sure it’s not pink on the inside.

-Once the pasta and chicken are cooked, combine them in a large pot. Place the pot on medium heat before adding the heavy cream, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and the rest of the garlic butter. When the ingredients start to boil, the dish is ready to serve. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

